Supporters back Indiana teacher on leave over gun incident at school

ST. JOHN, Ind. — Current and former students and parents are advocating for a northwest Indiana high school teacher whose been placed on leave after administrators say he failed to notify them about a man with a gun coming onto school grounds.

Dozens of people waved banners and signs this past week outside Lake Central High School supporting longtime industrial arts teacher Dennis Brannock. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the district put him on administrative leave over a Sept. 21 incident during which an irate man with a handgun came to the school’s auto shop area to confront a student over reckless driving.

Katherine Karvasale graduated from Lake Central last year and said Brannock changed the lives of many students.

Lake Central School Board President Don Bacso says the incident is being reviewed.

