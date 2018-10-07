Portage mayor’s federal bribery trial delayed until January

Courtesy NWI Times

HAMMOND, Ind. — A federal judge has push backed the trial of an northwestern Indiana mayor facing bribery charges of accepting money in exchange for towing contracts.

The trial for Republican Portage Mayor James Snyder had been scheduled to begin Tuesday. But the judge granted the delay sought by the tow company owner’s defense attorney because of a family medical issue. The trial is now set to begin in January.

Snyder attorney Thomas Dogan objected to the delay, saying the mayor was anxious for the trial to begin so he could clear his name.

Judge Joseph Van Bokkelen ruled that Snyder and towing operator John Cortina should face trial together.

Snyder was elected in 2015 to his second term as mayor of the Porter County city.

