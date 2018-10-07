Polo match raises money for Pickett family

Posted 5:27 pm, October 7, 2018, by

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A polo match honored fallen Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett. The proceeds from the match will help send Pickett's family to Washington D.C. in May of 2019 for National Police Week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.