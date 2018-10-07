WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A polo match honored fallen Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett. The proceeds from the match will help send Pickett's family to Washington D.C. in May of 2019 for National Police Week.
Polo match raises money for Pickett family
