Police: Upstate New York crash involving limousine leaves 20 dead

Posted 11:31 am, October 7, 2018, by , Updated at 11:44AM, October 7, 2018

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. — State police say 20 people died in a crash in upstate New York that local officials say involved a limousine near a crowded tourist spot.

The Times Union of Albany reported local officials said a limo speeding down a hill crashed into bystanders at the Apple Barrel Country Store on Saturday in Schoharie. That’s about 170 miles (270 kilometers) north of New York City.

The store is a popular spot for autumn leaf-peepers.

Authorities on Sunday didn’t release names of victims or specifics. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

An afternoon news conference is planned.

