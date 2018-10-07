IN Focus: Kavanaugh confirmed, Hoosier lawmakers react

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- The U.S. Supreme Court confirmed Brett Kavanaugh 50-48 Saturday to be the 114th justice of the United States Supreme Court. Kavanaugh was sworn-in during a private ceremony Sunday evening.

Vice President Mike Pence presided over the vote.

Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) voted to confirm Kavanaugh and Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-Ind.) voted no.

