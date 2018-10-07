× IMPD: Man dead after early Sunday shooting at east side motel

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city’s east side.

At 2:25 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a call of a person shot on the 7000 block of East 21st Street, at the Always Inn, near the I-70 and I-465 interchange.

When they arrived, officers were directed to a specific apartment and found a person suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators believe the victim is a 30-year-old man.

At the scene, Captain Turner said they “believe an argument ensued inside between some other gentlemen.”

Investigators say they know several individuals were inside the apartment, but it’s unclear exactly how many.

“We do believe at least two males were seen running south out of the apartment complex,” added Captain Turner.

Several individuals were taken in for questioning.

The homicide brings attention back to the Always Inn, which we’ve profiled before, as one of a number of problem spots for the city. It’s on the list of nuisance motels, highlighting spots that get a high number of repeat police and fire calls each year.

“Its always had characters around it in that sense, i guess but they keep to themselves across 21st Street just because of how busy it is,” said neighbor Tyler Pitman.

Despite the homicide, Pitman says he doesn’t feel unsafe living across the street from the motel.

Earlier this year, the city passed an ordinance giving enforcement the right to yank a nuisance motel’s operating license if it doesn’t try to cut down on crime.

Someone at the Always Inn’s front desk declined to comment on Sunday, as IMPD continues to investigate.

“Hopefully we can find out some information, a little bit more information about who our suspects are at this time,” said Turner.

At the time, investigators are not releasing information about possible suspects, their description, or a vehicle description.

The investigation is ongoing. If you know anything, you can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.