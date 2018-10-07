IMPD and IFD square off in Hoops and Heroes basketball game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IMPD and IFD squared off on the basketball court at the University of Indianapolis on Saturday. Proceeds benefited the Julian Center, which supports victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

