IMPD and IFD square off in Hoops and Heroes basketball game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IMPD and IFD squared off on the basketball court at the University of Indianapolis on Saturday. Proceeds benefited the Julian Center, which supports victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
