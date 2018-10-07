INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — CBS 4 headed downtown to take in the festivities at German-American Day.
German-American Day in Indianapolis
-
Fall fun guide 2018: Central Indiana festivals, pumpkin patches, and haunted houses
-
U2 concert ends early after Bono loses voice in Berlin
-
First weekend of Fall brings plenty of Fall Festivals, Oktoberfests and some of downtown Indy’s best-loved annual events
-
German retirees escape from nursing home in effort to visit world’s largest heavy metal festival
-
Eliud Kipchoge sets world record in Berlin marathon win
-
-
Indiana’s largest Oktoberfest, Brickyard 400 festivities and Colts kickoff concert top off exciting weekend in central Indiana
-
Henry Winkler wins Emmy more than 4 decades after first nomination on ‘Happy Days’
-
Ceremony at Indianapolis Airport honors 9/11 victims
-
Fundraiser in Delphi helps build park for Abby and Libby
-
FDA just approved new migraine treatment drug by Eli Lilly
-
-
9/11 remembrance ceremonies across central Indiana
-
Wendy’s is giving away free cheeseburgers throughout September
-
Police investigate person shot on Indy’s northeast side