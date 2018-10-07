× Fishers police officer in critical condition after off-duty motorcycle crash in Brown County

FISHERS, Ind. – A Fishers police officer is in critical condition following a motorcycle crash Saturday in Brown County.

Officer Binh Dennis and his wife, Mary, crashed their 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle alone SR 135.

Authorities say the motorcycle left the roadway and struck a tree.

Dennis remains in critical condition at a local hospital and his wife was released with non-life threatening injuries.

According to Dennis’ medical team, the next few days are critical as they continue to closely monitor his condition. His long-term prognosis is unknown at this time.

The crash remains an active investigation.