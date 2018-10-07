× Fatal shooting on east side under investigation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city’s east side.

At 2:25 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a call of a person shot on the 7000 block of East 21st Street, at the Always Inn, near the I-70 and I-465 interchange.

When they arrived, officers were directed to a specific apartment and found a person suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators believe the victim is a 30-year-old man.

At the scene, Captain Turner, with IMPD, said they “believe an argument ensued inside between some other gentlemen.”

Investigators say they know several individuals were inside the apartment, but it’s unclear exactly how many.

“We do believe at least two males were seen running south out of the apartment complex,” added Captain Turner.

Several individuals were taken in for questioning.

At the time, investigators are not releasing information about possible suspects, their description, or a vehicle description.

The investigation is ongoing.