× All westbound lanes of I-465 on southwest side reopen after construction

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Crews will reopen all westbound lanes of I-465 between I-65 and SR 37 on the southwest side today ahead of Monday’s deadline.

On Thursday evening, crews reopened westbound lanes between SR 37 and I-70. INDOT says all westbound lanes will reopened by 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

INDOT reportedly completed the following on I-465:

Pavement removal and replacement and concrete bridge approach replacements at 4 bridges

I-465 over Kentucky Ave./SR67

I-465 over State Ditch

I-465 over White River

I-465 over Harding St./SR37

Bridge joint replacements

Asphalt and concrete pavement patching

By fully closing the eastbound lanes for 7 days, followed by a closure of the westbound lanes for 8 days, crews were able to expedite work and significantly reduce the time needed to complete the project.

This completes the $10.2M project to rehab I-465 on the southwest side.