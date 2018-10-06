Vehicle flees after fatally striking pedestrian in Muncie

Posted 10:28 am, October 6, 2018

Hit-and-run in Muncie leaves one dead.

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department confirmed a fatal hit-and-run in the waning hours of Friday night.

Joe Minor Jr., 27, was struck while walking southbound in the 100 block of South Morrison Road at around 11 p.m Friday, the motorist fleeing afterwards.

Sgt. Chris Kirby of the Muncie Police Department said Minor wasn’t spotted until nearly an hour and a half later, when police were called. Minor was still alive when he was transported to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital where Delaware County Coroner Scott Hahn confirmed Minor was pronounced dead at 2:42 a.m. Saturday.

Minor’s death occurred in the early hours of his 27th birthday.

Kirby described the suspect vehicle as a “boxy type” smaller SUV with right front damage. Muncie Police do have video of the hit-and-run.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run or the suspect vehicle is asked to call Muncie Police at (765) 747-4838.

