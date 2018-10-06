Senate confirms Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court justice following 50-48 Senate vote

Senate confirms Kavanaugh to Supreme Court

Posted 11:32 am, October 6, 2018, by , Updated at 04:20PM, October 6, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 11: Judge Brett Kavanaugh listens to Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) talk about Kavanaugh's qualifications before a meeting in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill July 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh is meeting with members of the Senate after U.S. President Donald Trump nominated him to succeed retiring Supreme Court Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Senate has confirmed Brett Kavanaugh as an associate justice of the Supreme Court, putting a second nominee from President Donald Trump on the highest court in the land.

Kavanaugh was confirmed 50-48 Saturday during a historic roll call vote in the Senate chamber. The two-vote margin is one of the narrowest ever for a Supreme Court nominee. The vote unfolded with protesters shouting from the gallery.

The vote closes out a bitter struggle over Kavanaugh’s nomination, inflamed by accusations that he sexually assaulted women in the 1980s. Kavanaugh forcefully denied the accusations in sworn testimony.

