Inmate dies at Marion County Jail

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An inmate died today at the Marion County Jail. Joshua Ellis, 33, was found unresponsive in his cell at 3:05 p.m. He was declared dead at 3:26 p.m.

IMPD, the Marion County Forensic Services Agency and the Marion County Coroner’s Office are all investigating the death. The Marion County Sheriff’s internal affairs is investigating as well.

Ellis was arrested on July 9 for three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and possession of marijuana with prior conviction.