Inmate dies at Marion County Jail

Posted 10:35 pm, October 6, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An inmate died today at the Marion County Jail. Joshua Ellis, 33, was found unresponsive in his cell at 3:05 p.m. He was declared dead at 3:26 p.m.

IMPD, the Marion County Forensic Services Agency and the Marion County Coroner’s Office are all investigating the death. The Marion County Sheriff’s internal affairs is investigating as well.

Ellis was arrested on July 9 for three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and possession of marijuana with prior conviction.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.