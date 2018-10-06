Fort Wayne eyes paid parental leave policy for city workers

Posted 12:01 pm, October 6, 2018, by

File photo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Indiana’s second-largest city is moving closer to granting up to three weeks of paid parental leave to its municipal employees.

The Fort Wayne City Council voted 8-1 this past week giving preliminary approval to a parental leave policy granting the leave time to city workers following the birth of a child or the adoption of a child under age 18.

The Journal Gazette reports city officials say parental leave helps employees’ families adjust to births or adoptions, boosts family health and helps decrease infant mortality rates.

The council is scheduled to take a final vote Tuesday on the policy. It would apply to both mothers and fathers and must be taken within the first 12 weeks following a birth or adoption.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.