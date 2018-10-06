Crew Carwash partners with Gleaners Food Pantry

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Crew Carwash is rewarding Hoosiers who give back. If you bring a canned good or monetary donation to any Crew Carwash today or tomorrow, you will get a free fast wax. All the donations go to Gleaners Food Bank.
