Why I walk: My dad’s journey with Alzheimer’s disease

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- I "Walk to End Alzheimer's" for my father, Roger McClellan and my grandmother, Ginnie McClellan.

My dad is currently fighting early onset Alzheimer's disease. He was diagnosed when he was just 54 years old.

His mother passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's in 2017. My dad helped care for my grandma up until his own diagnosis.

My dad will turn 60 later this month. Currently, he's nonverbal and is completely dependent on others.

Watching Alzheimer's strip away everything from my father has been devastating. I pray that one day, no one will have to live with this horrific disease.

They say with Alzheimer's disease, you lose your loved one twice.

Yes, I have lost the man I once knew, but I have not lost my dad.

I find comfort thinking back on the lifetime of memories we've made together.

My dad has and always will be the best dad ever.

