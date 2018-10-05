Scattered rain Friday with above average temps

Posted 8:13 am, October 5, 2018, by

It’s the time of year where we should only be in the 60s but today we’ll again hit 78!  Far above average.  In fact, Friday night’s low of 70 is above the average high.  Incredible! It’s already a gloomy morning and we’re tracking storms mainly north of Indianapolis. Scattered showers all morning; they’ll favor northern counties but some can slide into Indy and south.  Because this is all out ahead of a warm front, the rain will be quite scattered.  The afternoon will feature many dry hours if you do want to go outside.  The weekend will be summer like in warmth.  A passing shower or storms is possible Saturday but most of the day will be dry enough to make plans.

