PHOTOS: CBS4 Indy celebrates veterans all November in honor of Veterans Day

Posted 11:22 am, October 5, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Veterans Day is Sunday, November 11, and we want to honor all veterans during the entire month.

Help us recognize the military men and women in your life, and please send us a photo of your veteran or active duty military member below. Also, make sure to share with us a little bit of information about them.

We’ll showcase these Hoosier heroes during our newscasts throughout the month of November.

Thank you to all who have served and are currently serving this great nation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.