Multiple crashes result in lane closures, backups on I-465 on northeast side

Posted 2:22 pm, October 5, 2018, by

INDOT photo.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Several crashes on I-465 on Indianapolis’ northeast side are causing lane closures and backups.

State police say there are three or four crashes in the northbound and southbound lanes of I-465 near 56th Street and Shadeland Avenue. Several cars are involved in each crash.

Currently, the left three lanes of northbound I-465 in the area are closed, and all lanes on the southbound side are labeled as slow.

At this time, there haven’t been any reports of injuries.

 

