IPS offers free breakfast and lunch during fall break

Posted 8:03 am, October 5, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – With Indianapolis Public Schools set to go on Fall Break, the district’s foodservice staff will provide free breakfast and lunch at 21 different locations.

The service will run from Oct. 8 through Oct. 19, with meals being served at three additional sites thanks to the Bus Stop Café Food Bus, which will stop at the Haughville Branch Public Library, Martin Luther King Community Center and Stratford Apartments.

More than 80% of IPS students qualify for free and reduced services highlighting the need to continue providing free nutritious meals year round. Anyone under the age of 18 can eat at the sites, regardless of whether they go to an IPS school.

