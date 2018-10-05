Indy teacher awarded nationally for making hundreds of scarves for students

Posted 3:15 pm, October 5, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A local teacher’s efforts are being rewarded in a big way!

After watching his students arrive to school last winter, sometimes with no more than a hoodie, Jeffrey Thomas started making scarves — 660 to be exact.

First grade teacher, Jeffrey Thomas

Now, the Indianapolis teacher is being recognized for his kindness and craft.

Hardee’s named Jeffrey as one of the nation’s five “All Stars” and gave him a $10,000 grant so he can continue to help more children in need.

“The kids actually got to come in and shop for a scarf,” said Thomas. “They got to look at all the different designs and they picked one that they wanted which was really exciting. When they found out they were getting a scarf, they were screaming, cheering, a lot of hugs. That was the response I wanted. I wanted to do something for them.”

Thomas is a first grade teacher at Lew Wallace School 107. He said he plans to use the money to help more students across the state this winter and hopes to start his own foundation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.