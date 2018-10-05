Indy teacher awarded nationally for making hundreds of scarves for students

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A local teacher’s efforts are being rewarded in a big way!

After watching his students arrive to school last winter, sometimes with no more than a hoodie, Jeffrey Thomas started making scarves — 660 to be exact.

Now, the Indianapolis teacher is being recognized for his kindness and craft.

Hardee’s named Jeffrey as one of the nation’s five “All Stars” and gave him a $10,000 grant so he can continue to help more children in need.

“The kids actually got to come in and shop for a scarf,” said Thomas. “They got to look at all the different designs and they picked one that they wanted which was really exciting. When they found out they were getting a scarf, they were screaming, cheering, a lot of hugs. That was the response I wanted. I wanted to do something for them.”

Thomas is a first grade teacher at Lew Wallace School 107. He said he plans to use the money to help more students across the state this winter and hopes to start his own foundation.