Indiana regulators investigate charity poker operation

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana regulators are investigating an Indianapolis chapter of the Knights of Columbus for undisclosed problems and possible license violations tied to its bingo and poker games.

The Indianapolis Star reports that the Northside Knights of Columbus chapter’s games grossed nearly $4.4 million in 2017, making it the second biggest charity game in the state. An Indiana Gaming Commission report says most of the money is returned to players as prizes and jackpots.

Jenny Reske is the commission’s deputy director. She says the agency is “reviewing certain things that are very concerning” with the group’s operations.

Northside Knights of Columbus officials say they violated technical rules, such as not displaying enough no tipping signs, giving gamblers free food and failing to post multiple copies of their gaming license. Officials say they’ve fixed the violations.