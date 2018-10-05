IMPD asks public to help find missing 57-year-old woman after detectives exhaust leads

Tamela Wilke

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are asking the public to help locate a missing woman who hasn’t been seen or heard from since July 17.

IMPD said Friday that a missing persons report was filed for 57-year-old Tamela Wilke on Sept. 5, but detectives have exhausted leads and are now seeking the public’s help.

Wilke is described as being a white female, about 5 feet 4 inches tall, 130 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

According to police, Wilke is known to have some health issues and she left behind her dog which she reportedly treasured very much and would never leave it behind without care.

Anyone who sees Wilke is encouraged to call 911. If you have information regarding her whereabouts, you should contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

