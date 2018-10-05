Hundreds of volunteers to help cleanup parks, streets on near west side Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Hundreds of volunteers will help cleanup the streets in Indianapolis Saturday.

Keep Indianapolis Beautiful and Saints in the Streets will host more than 400 volunteers in the River West neighborhoods as part of the October Great Indy Cleanup.

The volunteers will join residents in Haughville, Hawthorne and WeCare in cleaning up alleys, weeds and parks. Electrical boxes will be painted as well.

The event will take place Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will meet for breakfast and registration at 8 a.m. in the parking lot at St. Anthony’s Church, located at 377 N. Warman Avenue.

The volunteers will split into groups to tackle tasks at the project sites.

Keep Indianapolis Beautiful says last year, nearly 9,000 volunteers collected 1.8 million pounds of litter during 331 community cleanups.

To learn more about the Great Indy Cleanup, click here.

