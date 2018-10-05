Florida gas station owner’s microwave sign: ‘Do not warm urine’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Florida gas station owner says she is battling a bizarre problem – customers using the microwave to heat urine.

Parul Patel, who owns a BP gas station and convenience store in Jacksonville, told WTLV she’s “sick and tired” of “random people walking [in] and it’s happening every day.”

It’s gotten so bad, Patel says, that she had to post a sign on the microwave that reads, “Only for food use. Do not warm urine.”

It appears the problem isn’t entirely random, however – Patel’s On the Fly convenience store is located steps away from LabCorp, which offers drug testing services, according to the website.

“They become so aggressive with us,” Patel said.

The inspiration for the sign was an incident with a customer who Patel said started cussing at her and saying there was no sign telling her she couldn’t warm pee in the microwave.

LabCorp did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

