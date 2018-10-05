Ex-teacher accused of using drugs in Indiana school gets probation

Posted 4:57 pm, October 5, 2018, by

Samantha Cox

CROWN POINT, Ind. — A former northwestern Indiana teacher who was accused of using cocaine in her classroom and pleaded guilty to drug possession apologized at her sentencing and says she now wants to help others.

The Post-Tribune reports 24-year-old Samantha Cox was sentenced Friday to one year of probation and ordered to provide documents showing continued participation in a drug treatment program.

Cox was arrested in November on cocaine and drug paraphernalia possession charges after students at Lake Central High School in St. John reported seeing the English teacher with the drug and posted video online. She later resigned from the school.

Cox said in the Crown Point courtroom she was “terribly sorry” and “never thought this would be my life.” She plans to become a college professor and help others with addiction.

