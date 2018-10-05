Ankle replacement surgery improves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ankle replacement surgery has been around for several years, but it hasn’t had a high success rate, at least until now. A South Bend podiatrist says recent improvements in the device and how it’s implanted have increased the odds that patients will get relief.

A patient who did see improvements after his ankle joint replacement surgery is Rodney miller, a barber from Goshen, Indiana. He just wishes he had had it done sooner.

“I just held this off, way too long. I was dragging my foot, barely able to walk. There were times I was crawling, actually,” says Miller.

After suffering several years, Miller underwent the surgery in august of 2017. Wright medical of Memphis, Tennessee made his new ankle joint, called the prophesy in bone. It represents the latest version of replacement technology and relies a great deal on precise measurements so the new ankle is aligned properly with the leg.

“It allows a much more defined way of putting an ankle replacement in. And it creates much more stability so the ankle joint replacements don’t fail,” said Dr. Jeff Niespodziany, a podiatrist from South Bend.

At the beginning of the procedure, the foot and ankle are secured. The diseased joint is removed after measurements show the new device will be secure and aligned with the patient's leg. This is all about precision so in the end, the patient will have a good range of motion and no noticeable limp.

“The nice thing, you only have to be off weight bearing for about three weeks and then you’re able to weight bear with a cast boot and into a shoe six to eight weeks after the procedure,” said Dr. Niespodziany.

Patients who are more apt to have a good outcome are young, healthy, and have good circulation and are thin. Rodney fit the bill and has had a good result. Dr. Niespodziany says swelling after surgery, is the biggest problem. But elevating the foot and using ice helps a great deal.

“I never did experience any pain. That was the amazing part,” said Miller.

His procedure was outpatient at the South Bend clinic and took approximately two hours. Miller says he was home several hours after surgery.