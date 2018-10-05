× A Summer-like weekend for central Indiana

A warm front moved across the state Friday and this weekend will feel more like Summer than Fall. Behind the front highs we’ll have near-record highs between 85 and 90, higher humidity. Most of the weekend will be dry with a small chance for isolated afternoon storms. The heat will continue into next week. The warmest October temperature on record for Indianapolis is 91 degrees, recorded in 2007. We’ll be close that mark early next week.

Temperatures will stay well above-average next week with highs in mid 80s. A strong cold front will move across the state Thursday. It will bring rain and much cooler air. The work week will end with highs in the 60s, so finally our weather will feel like Fall.

October is off to a wet start.

It’s Homecoming in Marion this weekend.

We’ll have dry weather for the big game in Muncie.

Here are the record highs through the weekend.

Expect near record heat Saturday.

Expect near record heat Sunday.