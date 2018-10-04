× Two men arrested, accused of stealing from ISP trooper’s car in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind.– Two Columbus men face several charges after allegedly stealing items from an Indiana State Police (ISP) trooper’s car.

On Sept. 28, an ISP sergeant witnessed a man in his wife’s car, which was parked in their driveway.

The man, later identified as Thomas McFall, 24, fled on foot after being confronted. While investigating the incident, the sergeant spoke with 23-year-old Jackson Nolting, who was standing not far away, next to a Honda car.

The trooper discovered his daughter’s debit card was stolen and used at about 6 a.m. at a Kroger store.

He checked the area and found McFall and Nolting both in a nearby Walmart parking lot. He approached them and identified himself as a police officer.

ISP says while the trooper was taking McFall into custody, the suspect battered him and fled. McFall was taken into custody in a Lowe’s parking lot with some help from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.

The trooper had minor injuries and was checked out at the hospital.

Nolting fled the scene prior to being identified. He was later identified through surveillance footage.

Columbus police arrested him on unrelated drug charges after pulling him over.

Several stolen items and the items bought with the stolen debit card were recovered, ISP says.

McFall faces charges of battery on law enforcement with injury, resisting law enforcement, obstruction of justice, fraud, theft, false informing, unauthorized entry into a vehicle, as well as warrants in Bartholomew County for conversion, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nolting was charged with fraud, resisting law enforcement in a vehicle and theft. He also faces drug-related charges.