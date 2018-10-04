Truck and trailer stolen on camera from west side cremation business

Posted 4:19 pm, October 4, 2018, by , Updated at 04:57PM, October 4, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A business owner on Indy’s west side is asking for the public’s help to catch a pair of thieves.

The suspects were caught on camera stealing a truck and trailer from a cremation and funeral business this week.

Video shows the crooks casually strolling down the alley near 10th and Exeter before stealing a distinctive red Dodge pickup truck and an attached utility trailer.

“It’s very frustrating,” said owner Bob Lamon. “I’d give you the shirt off my back, I just don’t want you to take it from me that’s all.”

Lamon has owned Indiana Memorial Cremation and Funeral services on West 10th Street for decades.

The video shows after breaking into the truck’s driver’s side, one of the thieves walks back to the street while the other hot-wired the truck and drove away while stopping for just a moment when an employee spotted the theft.

The stolen truck and trailer served as a variety of uses for the business.

“Mainly it was used for our pet business. We pick up horses. We do horse cremations. It’s a utility truck for business needs and we definitely miss it,” said Lamon.

Bob believes the crooks lives in neighborhood, although they have not been identified. He just hopes someone spots the stolen the truck and trailer and calls police.

“We’re having to rely on the public. If you see the vehicle, we’d obviously like to have it back,” said Lamon.

As always anyone with information on the suspects seen in the video or on the stolen truck is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

