Portion of westbound I-465 reopens on Indy’s southwest side

Posted 8:13 pm, October 4, 2018, by , Updated at 08:33PM, October 4, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Crews have partially reopened the westbound lanes of I-465 on the southwest side of Indianapolis, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

INDOT says a stretch of the interstate between I-70 (Exit 9) and SR 37 (Exit 4) was reopened to traffic by 8 p.m. Thursday.

However, officials say motorists should be alert, move over and slow down for construction workers removing barrels and barricades as entrance ramps and travel lanes reopen throughout the evening.

INDOT says westbound I-465 will remain closed between SR 37 and I-65 as crews continue rehabilitation work on that segment.

