Northeast side shooting leaves 25-year-old man critically injured

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 25-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he shot on the northeast side Thursday night.

Officers were called to the scene in 4100 block of Edgemere Ct. shortly after 8:30 p.m.

IMPD says the victim was transported to Methodist Hospital for treatment.

Police are working to piece together what led to the shooting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.