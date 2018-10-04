× North side pizza shop asks public to be on the lookout for stolen food truck

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis pizza shop says thieves took off with its food truck last weekend.

Ken Reinstrom, the owner of Byrne’s Grilled Pizza, says the food truck was parked in a lot less than a mile from the north side restaurant off 56th and Illinois.

The truck is fully stocked with customized grills, ovens and generators, reportedly worth more than $15,000.

Reinstrom says he depends on the truck for events including weddings. While it’s a huge part of his business, he says he would forgive the thieves if it’s returned.

“Everybody is brought up differently and has different things/reasons they do the things they do,” said Reinstrom. “I’m not condoning what they did in the slightest bit, but who am I to judge?”

Anyone who spots the truck or has information about where it’s at should contact police.