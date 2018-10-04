NFL promotes Colts vs. Patriots with odd depiction of Andrew Luck

Posted 2:13 pm, October 4, 2018, by , Updated at 02:12PM, October 4, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Colts are taking on the Patriots Thursday night in Foxborough, Massachussets, and the NFL promoted the game with an interesting graphic.

It shows Tom Brady with an infinity gauntlet from “The Avengers.” Both seem to be wearing Civil War gear (maybe a nod to @CaptAndrewLuck?), but Luck just seems a bit off.

A few Twitter users said he looked like the rapper Drake instead of the Colts quarterback. Others said the NFL just missed the mark here.

You can catch the Drake vs. Thanos game tonight on FOX59. The game kicks off at 8 p.m.

