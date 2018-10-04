× Marion ‘Suge’ Knight receives 28-year sentence for deadly hit-and-run

A judge has sentenced Marion “Suge” Knight to 28 years in prison nearly four years after the former rap mogul killed a man with his truck.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Ronald S. Coen handed down the sentence as expected Thursday for running over and killing businessman Terry Carter outside a Compton burger stand in 2015.

Members of Carter’s family addressed the court including daughter Crystal, who called Knight “a disgusting, selfish disgrace to the human species.”

Knight stared forward throughout.

Knight avoided a murder trial that was about to begin when he agreed two weeks ago to plead no contest to voluntary manslaughter and accept the sentence.

The Death Row Records co-founder appeared in court for the sentencing wearing orange prison attire with chains on his arms and legs alongside Albert Deblanc Jr., his 16th lawyer in the case.