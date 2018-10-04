× Man arrested on murder charge following shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis police arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting last month.

The incident occurred on Sept. 7 just after 9 p.m. in the 4300 block of North Keystone Avenue, north of 38th Street. Police responded to a report of a person shot and found Isaac Beck, 37, dead on the scene.

After investigating the scene and collecting forensic evidence, officers say they had probable cause to arrest 25-year-old Dewayne Harper. He was taken into custody Thursday.

