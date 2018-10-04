Indy airport asks travelers to arrive early Friday, Monday due to fall break traffic

Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis International Airport is asking all travelers to arrive early on Friday and Monday due to increased traffic for fall break.

The airport says showing up early will allow enough time for security screenings, particularly for those traveling in the early morning hours between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.

The federal Transportation Security Administration anticipates about 16,000 passengers will be traveling through the airport on each of these days, creating a high volume of traffic through security.

Arriving early will help ensure passengers have a smooth experience in clearing their security check, according to the airport.

