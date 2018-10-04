Indianapolis teacher named state’s 2019 teacher of the year

Posted 6:19 pm, October 4, 2018, by

Tamara Markey

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis pre-engineering teacher has been named the 2019 teacher of the year by the Indiana Department of Education.

The department on Thursday announced the award goes to Tamara Markey of the McKenzie Center for Innovation and Technology in the Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township.

The Indianapolis Star reports that when she was presented with the award in a cafeteria packed with students, teachers, her family and others, Markey said she was speechless.

Markey graduated from Purdue University with a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering and a master’s in engineering technology education. Prior to teaching, she was an engineer with Amoco Oil and BP Pipelines.

Markey will represent Indiana in the national teacher of the year competition.

