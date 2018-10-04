× Crash leaves pedestrian dead on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A pedestrian died Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle on the city’s east side.

Police at the scene, near the intersection of East Washington and Denny, say the vehicle that struck the pedestrian was involved in a crash with another car.

Officers say one vehicle was headed east and the other was westbound when they struck each other. One of the vehicles then reportedly hit the pedestrian.

The occupants of the vehicles were uninjured, according to police.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.