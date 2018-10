× Dropped trash load and morning rains create messy situation on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Investigators have yet to clarify what caused a trash truck to lose much of its load of garbage early Thursday morning along northbound Georgetown Road just north of 56th just after 4:00 a.m.

The dumped load, coupled with the early morning rain, created a massive mess which forced officials to close the northbound lanes of Georgetown between 56th and 58th streets for about two hours for cleanup.