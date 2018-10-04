Boone County Sheriff’s Office asks public to help identify person of interest in burglary

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify and locate a person of interest in a burglary.

The person is believed to be a Caucasian male with glasses, short hair and a beard.

The sheriff’s office released several photos of the person, which appear to show him looking into a security camera.

A time and location of the burglary in question was not provided by authorities.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity or location is asked to contact Detective Sam Scott at sscott@co.boone.in.us or 765-483-3365.