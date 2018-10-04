Boilermaker battling cancer receives diploma, Purdue’s first Alumni Impact Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind. – Tyler Trent never let a rare form of bone cancer keep him from living his dream of a life on the Purdue campus.

The 20-year old Carmel native became a fixture there, covering sports for his school paper, camping out for a football game, but more importantly, serving as a courageous symbol of Boiler spirit.

"All through that semester at college, I pretty much every Friday drove home for chemotherapy, six-hour chemotherapy infusions and then drove back to school almost immediately," said Tyler.

Tyler is back home in Carmel now, fighting the final weeks of his battle with cancer. This week, he delivered an emotional message to the Boilermaker football family. Purdue responded to Tyler’s example. It not only awarded him his college degree, it named him the first ever Purdue Alumni Impact Award winner.

"The students are paying attention, the alumni are paying attention to you, and really value all the good and impact you've had on us, " said Purdue Alumni President Ralph Amos.

Tyler is a man of faith. He says that faith helps him explain a journey that ended up inspiring an entire campus.

"I never would've thought that me getting cancer a year ago would turn into this, and this is all the Lord's blessing in my mind."