Affordable housing waitlist opens in Hamilton County

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.- If you’re looking for affordable housing, Hamilton County is opening its Section 8 voucher waitlist for the first time in four years and spots are already going fast. But experts say a bigger problem all across Hamilton County is a general lack of affordable housing.

Between October 2 and October 9, anyone can apply for a spot on the waitlist, but that doesn’t mean everybody who needs a voucher will get one.

“There’s 325 that have applied online so far,” Aimee Jacobsen, executive director of the Noblesville Housing Authority, which administers the vouchers for the southern part of Hamilton County.

That’s for only 200 spots on the waitlist and just 185 vouchers.

Applicants are ranked by a number of categories, including where they currently live and work and veteran status.

“Hopefully we can get through those 200 in a year,” said Jacobsen, “but it may take a couple of years.”

Already the demand for spots on the waitlist is highlighting a nagging problem for Hamilton County, which is a lack of affordable housing across the board.

“There is a demand for over ten thousand units in Hamilton County,” said Jennifer Miller, executive director of Hamilton County Area Neighborhood Development, citing the findings of a recent study.

“If we continued at our current rate of construction, it would take us a hundred years to meet today’s demand,” said Miller.

Miller says in many cases, low-income workers may have jobs in Hamilton County, but commute longer distances to work because of that lack of affordable housing.

“We just need to keep [building] even though it’s maybe only ten units at a time,” said Miller, “but we need to keep building ten units at a time.”

No easy fix for all, but hopefully for some…a chance at relief on that waitlist.

For more information on how to apply for the waitlist, you can head to the application website.