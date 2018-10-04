× A wet Friday morning for central Indiana

A warm front will move across the state Friday morning and bring showers and storms. Expect a half-inch of rain.

Behind the front highs will warm up for the weekend. Most of the weekend will be dry and it will feel more like Summer than Fall. We’ll have near-record highs between 85 and 90, high humidity, and a chance for afternoon storms.

October is off to a wet start.

Scattered storms are likely through Friday morning.

Rain will taper off by lunchtime.

Heavy rain is likely early Friday.

Skies will clear late Friday.

Highs will be above average this weekend.

Most of the weekend will be dry.

Here are the record highs through the weekend.

Expect near record heat through the weekend.