A wet Friday morning for central Indiana

Posted 5:09 pm, October 4, 2018, by , Updated at 05:32PM, October 4, 2018

A warm front will move across the state Friday morning and bring showers and storms. Expect a half-inch of rain.

Behind the front highs will warm up for the weekend. Most of the weekend will be dry and it will feel more like Summer than Fall. We’ll have near-record highs between 85 and 90, high humidity, and a chance for afternoon storms.

October is off to a wet start.

Scattered storms are likely through Friday morning.

Rain will taper off by lunchtime.

Heavy rain is likely early Friday.

Skies will clear late Friday.

Highs will be above average this weekend.

Most of the weekend will be dry.

Here are the record highs through the weekend.

Expect near record heat through the weekend.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.