A small, powerful explosion rocks east side neighborhood; no one hurt

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating the detonation of an explosive device late Wednesday in an east side Indianapolis neighborhood.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. in the roadway median at E. Washington St. and Campbell Ave. in the Irvington neighborhood. A motorist driving through the area, in a vehicle equipped with a dashcam, captured the detonation on video. The motorist was uninjured. His vehicle was covered by mud from the blast but was otherwise undamaged.

Many residents in the area reported hearing an extremely loud boom followed by the neighborhood shaking. A large hole marks where the device was located when the blast occurred.

Indianapolis police say their Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit is conducting an investigation.