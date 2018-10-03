× Warm day with storms tonight

We’re sitting in that warm, humid air mass and the dew points sure reflect that! These numbers were down into the 40s less than a week ago but rocketed back up to more summer-like numbers. The cold front will briefly drop the dew points but they will rebound rather quickly. Severe weather threat stays northwest toward Wisconsin. The tail end of that same system will bring us non-severe storms Wednesday night. We have some patchy fog this AM. Should shape up to be a pleasant Wednesday. A 10% rain chance this afternoon but most of us won’t see rain until tonight. It’ll still feel very much like summer! Highs this time of year should only be in the low 70s but we’ll be in the 80s. Behind the cold front, our highs will dip Thursday but that’s still above average so we can still call it “warm”. Back to the low 80s by Friday!

Rain totals from Thursday AM storms should be between a quarter and half inch.