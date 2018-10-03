× Theta Chi fraternity chapter at Ball State University loses charter

MUNCIE, Ind.– A Ball State University fraternity chapter lost its charter Wednesday.

The national board directors of Theta Chi International revoked the Delta Kappa chapter’s charter, citing violations of the fraternity’s policies. The specific violations were not detailed.

In response to the closing, the university has withdrawn recognition of the chapter.

Members who currently live in the house will need to find another place to stay for the rest of the academic year, university officials said. The Office of Greek Life is providing resources for other housing options, including on-campus housing.