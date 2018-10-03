Theta Chi fraternity chapter at Ball State University loses charter

Posted 1:06 pm, October 3, 2018, by

Photo of the Theta Chi house at Ball State University courtesy of Google Maps.

MUNCIE, Ind.– A Ball State University fraternity chapter lost its charter Wednesday.

The national board directors of Theta Chi International revoked the Delta Kappa chapter’s charter, citing violations of the fraternity’s policies. The specific violations were not detailed.

In response to the closing, the university has withdrawn recognition of the chapter.

Members who currently live in the house will need to find another place to stay for the rest of the academic year, university officials said. The Office of Greek Life is providing resources for other housing options, including on-campus housing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.