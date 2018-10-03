× Shooting at east side gas station under investigation by IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting at an east side gas station late Tuesday.

It happened about 10:45 p.m. when officers were called to the Marathon at 42nd St. and Franklin Rd. on a report of shots fired, and that the gas station had been struck by gunfire. When police arrived they found an adult male with a gunshot wound lying on the ground. The victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

IMPD aggravated assault detectives were on-scene talking to witnesses, trying to piece together circumstances that led to the shooting.

Investigators have a possible suspect described as a black male who was wearing an orange traffic vest – one of three people reportedly at the scene when the shooting occurred.