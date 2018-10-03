× President Trump sends Indiana woman note after her quilt ends up at White House

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – An Indiana woman determined to get her American flag quilt into the president’s hands received a thank you note from #45.

Senator Todd Young shared on Facebook that he was able to help deliver the quilt after reading Betty Alexander’s story a few month ago in The South Bend Tribune.

Alexander, 85, told the paper she’s been quilting for several years after watching her mother do it.

Senator Young helped deliver it to President Trump after reading Betty was looking for a way to get to the White House.

Betty Alexander from South Bend made a beautiful quilt for @POTUS & enlisted my help getting it to the @WhiteHouse. I’m looking forward to delivering it to the President. https://t.co/m0D3LxVRo8 pic.twitter.com/9F0T9WvkJS — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) September 13, 2018

“I love Donald Trump,” she told the paper. “I believe his mom probably made quilts.”

She reportedly started the American flag quilt after she broke her hip earlier in the year.

“I’m a busy lady,” she said. “I’m not going to sit around and think about things all day. What I can do, I’m going to do.”

The thank you note from President Trump reads, “Betty, Thank you- I love you!”

Alexander also received a thank you note from Ivanka Trump.